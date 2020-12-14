Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.