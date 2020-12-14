Aryzta’s (ARZTY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Aryzta to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Aryzta has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

