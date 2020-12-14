Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,174 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

