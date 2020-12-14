Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arconic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

