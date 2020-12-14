ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

