ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

