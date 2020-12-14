Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.