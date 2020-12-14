Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 168.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

