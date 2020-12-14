Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARMK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.60 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

