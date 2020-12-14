Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

