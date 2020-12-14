Apex Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $1.88 million and $3,417.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apex has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009400 BTC.

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

