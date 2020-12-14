Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

