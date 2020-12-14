Analyzing Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Western Metals alerts:

This table compares Western Metals and YETI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YETI $913.73 million 6.51 $50.43 million $1.10 62.05

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Metals and YETI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 0 5 10 0 2.67

YETI has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 22.77%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A YETI 7.17% 84.63% 17.40%

Summary

YETI beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.