Analyzing Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Schlumberger and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger -40.15% 7.34% 2.46% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

This table compares Schlumberger and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $32.92 billion 0.97 -$10.14 billion $1.47 15.61 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.09 -$217.75 million $0.32 7.59

Nine Energy Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schlumberger. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Schlumberger has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Schlumberger and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 4 7 14 0 2.40 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schlumberger currently has a consensus target price of $21.39, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Nine Energy Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems, fluid systems and specialty equipment, production technology solutions, and engineered managed pressure and underbalanced drilling solutions; and offers environmental services and products; provides drilling and measurement, land drilling rigs, and related support services; and supplies well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting services, as well as drilling rig management services. In addition, the company offers well services; coiled tubing equipment; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; and production management services. Further, it provides integrated subsea production systems; drilling equipment and services; onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions; and valve and process systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

