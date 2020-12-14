Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $10.00

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,635.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,362 shares of company stock valued at $814,894. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $3,301,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

