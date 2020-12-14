Analysts Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $22.50

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Omeros by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Omeros by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

