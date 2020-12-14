Analysts Set Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target at $16.64

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.20 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
