Analysts Set Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target at $16.64

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.20 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

