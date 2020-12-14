Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. A. O. Smith also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

