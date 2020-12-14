Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 140,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

