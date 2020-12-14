Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

