American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $219.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $5,177,756. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

