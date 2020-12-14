América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE AMX opened at $14.03 on Thursday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.