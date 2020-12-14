AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $92,028,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

