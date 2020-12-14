Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,813,217.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,303. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

