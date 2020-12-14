Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $175.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $53,438 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.15 million and a P/E ratio of 82.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.