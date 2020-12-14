Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.00 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.