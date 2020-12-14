alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

