Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $634.63 million, a PE ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,907 shares of company stock worth $2,659,793 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 233.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

