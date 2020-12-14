Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $59.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

