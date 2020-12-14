Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
ARLP opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
