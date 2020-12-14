Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $355.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.