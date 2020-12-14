Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

