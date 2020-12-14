Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
