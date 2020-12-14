Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

