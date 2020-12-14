Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
