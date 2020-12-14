Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.70 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NYSE:AA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

