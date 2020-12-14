Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,650.68 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $145,650.68 and $41.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00865980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00198948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00455440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00156521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

