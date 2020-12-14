Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE AD opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.62 million and a PE ratio of -23.67. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.38.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 3.1242135 EPS for the current year.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

