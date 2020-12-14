Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CSFB

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$291.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

