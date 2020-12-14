Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.92 ($108.14).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €92.19 ($108.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.37. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.