Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.21.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 248.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

