Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agenus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

