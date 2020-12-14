AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

AVAV opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 146.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

