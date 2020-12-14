AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

