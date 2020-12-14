Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

