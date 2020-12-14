Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $547.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,345 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

