Advisor Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $204.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

