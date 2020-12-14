Advisor Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NGG stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

