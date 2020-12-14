Advisor Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

