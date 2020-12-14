Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $88.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

