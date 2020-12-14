Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 571 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 raised their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

NYSE:VFC opened at $86.66 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

