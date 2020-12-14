Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 94.6% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in State Street by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 470,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

