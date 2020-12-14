Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,419,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $11,745,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of GL opened at $93.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

