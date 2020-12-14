Advisor Partners LLC Invests $741,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 358,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $75.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

